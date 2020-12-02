San Diego, Dec 2 (AP) A young bobcat that was badly burned in a Southern California wildfire will be released back into the wild, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday. The 7- to 9-month-old female was picked up on Tuesday from the group's Ramona Wildlife Center.

A state Department of Fish and Wildlife worker took her to an area outside the site of the fire that biologists say has “rich food and water sources," according to a humane society statement.

Also Read | North Korean Hackers Targeted Systems of COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Johnson & Johnson, Novavax: Report.

The blaze erupted in September near the small city of Yucaipa in San Bernardino County. It was sparked by a pyrotechnic device a couple used for a gender reveal party. The fire destroyed several homes and killed a firefighter in San Bernardino National Forest.

The bobcat was discovered on Oct. 13 by a woman walking her dogs. The emaciated cat was treated for burns, some of which were infected, and did so well that she doubled in size to more than 9 pounds (4.1 kilograms) in a month and made a full recovery in seven weeks, the humane society said. (AP)

Also Read | US President-Elect Joe Biden Says 'Will Pursue Trade Policies Showing Progress on China's Abusive Practices'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)