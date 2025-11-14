Gaborone [Botswana], November 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu enplaned for India after concluding her state visit to Angola and Botswana.

Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko came to see her off at the airport.

In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "Wrapping up a fruitful State visit to Botswana, President Droupadi Murmu has departed for New Delhi. In a special gesture, President Duma Gideon Boko came to see off President Murmu at the airport."

Earlier in the day, in a Special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on the President's State visit to Botswana, Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations), said, "President arrived in Botswana on the evening of 11th November on her first ever state visit by a Head of State from India to Botswana. On arrival, in a special gesture, Hon'ble President was warmly received by the Hon'ble President of Botswana at the airport. Hon'ble President was given a ceremonial welcome and she inspected the Guard of Honour."

Dalela said that both sides held delegation-level talks later.

"Yesterday, Hon'ble President was received at the President's office by Hon'ble President Boko, the two leaders held a tete-a-tete, which was followed by delegation level talks between the two sides. From the Botswana side, several Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present at the talks. From the Indian delegation side, Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, Shri V. Somanna, and two members of Parliament, Vasava and DK Aruna, and senior officials participated at the talks," he said.

Boko and Murmu discussed ways to further strengthen and deepen our partnership in sectors of mutual interest.

"During the wide ranging discussions, both the leaders reviewed the existing ongoing bilateral cooperation across sectors between our two countries. They discussed ways to further strengthen and deepen our partnership in sectors of mutual interest such as trade and investments, capacity building and development partnership, skill development, agriculture, health, infrastructure development, renewable energy, defence, and also digital technology in the entire digital space. Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual importance," he said.

Murmu, on November 8, departed for her State visit to Angola and Botswana. This was the first-ever State visit by an Indian Head of State to these nations. (ANI)

