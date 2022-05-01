People wait in a line to buy petrol at a Ceylon Ceypetco fuel station on a main road, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 1 (ANI): Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners'on Sunday warned of fresh fuel shortage from Monday due to the recent anti-government strikes in the country that had resulted in the suspension of fuel transport operations.

The Ceylon Petroleum Private Bowser Owners Association (CPPBOA) issued the warning on Sunday while speaking with the local Sri Lankan media, Daily Mirror.

The private fuel bowser owners had demanded a 60 pc revision in fares against the increased fuel prices. After no revision in the transportation costs, the association withdrew from operations as of midnight.

To address the issue of fuel scarcity gripping Sri Lanka, the Power Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines. Kanchana Wijesekera, Sri Lankan Power Minister said that new guidelines for fuel transportation were issued to prevent fresh fuel scarcity, reported Daily Mirror.

The Ministry is to increase the capacity and the frequency of the fuel carried by the railway fuel transport wagons from 40 pc to 100 pc to the rural depots. He has also advised cutting short the new licence issuing process expeditiously to one week from one month, as per the media outlet.

It also decided to annul the operating licence of the transporters who fail to report for duties in the next two days and to take legal action and cancel the licence of the individuals who obstruct others who volunteer to come forward to fuel distribution work. A decision was also taken to increase the number of government-owned bowsers.

Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. (ANI)

