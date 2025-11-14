São Paulo [Brazil], November 14 (ANI): The Brazilian government expects the United States to deliver, as early as possible, a response to Brasilia's proposal to resolve the 50% tariff imposed by Washington on Brazilian products. The information was disclosed by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira after a meeting in Washington with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking to reporters, Vieira said Brazil's counterproposal was examined during a video conference involving officials from the Foreign Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce, along with representatives of the US Trade Representative.

"We presented proposals for resolving the issue," he said. The document handed over in Washington serves as Brazil's formal reply to the list of demands the US submitted in October, according to Brasil 247.

Vieira said Rubio informed him that US President Donald Trump had already been briefed on the meeting and that Trump showed a willingness to move fast.

"The president expressed his intention to resolve things quickly, to maintain a good relationship with Brazil, and he said he really liked the meeting he had with President Lula in Malaysia," Vieira stated.

He added that Washington's response could arrive "tomorrow or next week", depending on internal assessments at the White House.

Rubio also reportedly reaffirmed the US interest in reaching a provisional agreement by late November or early December, establishing what he described as a "road map" for broader negotiations in the following months.

According to Vieira, such talks "could take two or three months until all matters between both countries are definitively concluded".

Citing Brasil 247, Vieira emphasised that the political dialogue between the two governments was reopened directly by President Lula and President Trump after their meeting in Malaysia.

The goal is to unblock longstanding bilateral obstacles whilst technical teams advance negotiations through specialised working groups. He said Washington appears committed to "turning this page and getting closer to Brazil".

Meanwhile, at COP30 in Belem, the eight-member Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation (ACTO) announced a joint project to enhance Amazon monitoring, supported by R$ 55 million from the BNDES via the Amazon Fund, Agencia Brasil reported.

The project aims to integrate scientific and technological data to combat deforestation and environmental degradation across the Amazon region.

Environment Minister Marina Silva said the plan includes forming a science-technical panel to support climate, biodiversity, water, and fisheries policies.

Brazil's space research agency INPE will provide monitoring technology to other ACTO nations.

ACTO secretary-general Martin von Hildebrand called for unified regional monitoring, stressing that "every tree is important".

BNDES socio-environmental director Tereza Campello added that harmonising methodologies is essential since "if we don't unify the methodology, organised crime wins." (ANI)

