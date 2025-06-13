Beijing, Jun 13 (PTI) Brazil's former president Dilma Rousseff on Friday took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Shanghai, where she highlighted its potential to strengthen community bonds and enhance holistic well-being.

Rousseff, who is also the current head of the National Development Bank (NDB) of BRICS countries, lauded the event as a reflection of shared values between yoga and the NDB's mission, a press release from the Consulate General of India in Shanghai said.

The Consulate organised the event in collaboration with the NDB at the bank's headquarters.

NDB was jointly set up by the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries and is headquartered in Shanghai.

“Yoga's emphasis on balance and unity aligns with the NDB's vision of fostering sustainable development and cooperation among nations. This event symbolises our shared commitment to well-being and collaboration for a better future,” Rousseff was quoted as saying in the release.

Reflecting on the NDB's role, she noted, “The New Development Bank stands as a beacon of unity and progress for the Global South.”

She praised India's global leadership in promoting yoga, highlighting its potential to strengthen community bonds and enhance holistic well-being.

“The International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21st, is a global celebration of an ancient Indian practice that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being,” Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur said in his address.

“Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, and harmony between man and nature,” he quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying.

Indian diplomatic missions are organising yoga events ahead of the International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21.

