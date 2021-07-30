Brasilia [Brazil], July 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 1,318 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 554,497, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,839,369 after 42,283 new cases were detected.Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.

As of Wednesday, 137.6 million people in Brazil had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 39.4 million people fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

