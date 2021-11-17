Brasilia [Brazil], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): All Brazilians aged above 18 will be eligible to get booster shots against COVID-19, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Tuesday.

"Thanks to the information we have from scientific studies, we have decided to extend the booster shot to everyone over 18 years of age who received the second dose five months ago," said Queiroga.

Also Read | China: Scientists Find 18 More Mammalian Viruses in Wuhan Wet Markets.

Prior to the announcement, only people aged over 60 or with a weakened immune system and healthcare workers were eligible to get booster shots.

More than 12.4 million Brazilians are eligible to receive a booster shot, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Also Read | China Overtakes United States As Richest Country In The World: Report.

As of Tuesday, the ministry reported a total of 21,965,684 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 611,478 deaths from the disease since the onset of the pandemic in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)