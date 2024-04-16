Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 16 (ANI): Brazil ambassador to India, Kenneth H Met Da Nobrega met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday and expressed interest in advancing cooperation with Gujarat in the automotive, energy, and agriculture sectors.

Gujarat CM Patel emphasised that Brzazilian industrialists could consider investing in Gujarat's auto parts sector.

"During this courtesy meeting, the Brazilian Ambassador conveyed his interest in advancing cooperation with Gujarat in the automotive, energy, and agriculture sectors," according to an official release.

"During the conversation, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel mentioned that Brazilian industrialists could consider investing in Gujarat's auto parts sector, given Gujarat's reputation as an automotive hub," it added.

Moreover, during the discussions, the Brazil envoy said that Brazil's expertise in biofuel technology and the biogas sector requires suitable partners, and further raised his eagerness to advance cooperation in these fields.

"During the courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister, it was noted that beyond the pharmaceutical sector, companies from India and Gujarat are also active in Brazil's IT and energy sectors," the release stated.

The Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, K Kailashnathan, and Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, SJ Haider, along with First Secretary of Trade and Investment Promotion Sector of the Brazil Embassy in New Delhi, Wagner Silva Antunes, were also present during the courtesy meet. (ANI)

