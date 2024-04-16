Nebraska, April 16: A senior federal government official within the US Department of Defense has found himself embroiled in controversy after his wife was apprehended on a Class IIA felony charge of sexual abuse by a school teacher in Nebraska. Erin Ward, a substitute teacher, was arrested while allegedly having sex with one of her students inside a car. As per multiple reports, Erin is married to Doug Ward, a senior federal government official in the US.
