Brasilia, Mar 29 (AP) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a hospital in the capital to undergo tests for a possible intestinal obstruction.

The institutional security minister, Gen. Augusto Heleno, confirmed to The Associated Press late Monday that Bolsonaro was at an army hospital in Brasilia.

Also Read | Dmytro Khilyuk, Ukrainian Journalist, Abducted by Russian Forces: Media Watchdog.

Bolsonaro has been in and out of hospitals since an attacker stabbed him in the abdomen during a campaign event before the 2018 elections. He has undergone seven surgeries since he became president in 2019.

Brazilian media said the president had felt discomfort since lunchtime. (AP)

Also Read | Taliban Prevents Beardless Government Employees’ Entry to Offices in Afghanistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)