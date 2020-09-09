Brasilia [Brazil], September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil's number of recorded COVID-19 cases increased by 14,279 in the past 24 hours to surpass 4,162,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Brazil, 4,162,073 cases of infection have been registered with 127,464 deaths. A total of 504 infected people have died in the past day. The number of recovered patients exceeds 3.3 million.

The day before, the case count rose by 10,273 and the death toll by 310.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 891,000, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 27.2 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

