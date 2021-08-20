Brasilia [Brazil], August 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 36,315 to 20,494,212 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 979 to 572,641 people within the same period of time.

Also Read | Rewards for Killings Now Even Being Paid in Bitcoins, EAM S Jaishankar On ISIS.

More than 19.39 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 41,714 new coronavirus cases, with 1,064 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Afghanistan Independence Day 2021: Several Killed After Taliban Fighters Open Fire at Crowd For Waving National Flag at I-Day Rally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)