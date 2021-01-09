Brasilia [Brazil], January 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of registered coronavirus cases in Brazil has topped 8 million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally stands at 8,013,708, an increase of 52,035 in the past 24 hours.

The country's COVID-19 death toll amounts to 201,460, a rise by 962 in the past day.

More than 7 million people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)