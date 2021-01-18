Brasilia [Brazil], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) on Sunday approved the use of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease, developed by companies AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

The decision is said to have been made at the regulator's meeting.

The experts noted the safety and effectiveness of those vaccines and requested the companies to continue providing information to Anvisa.

Earlier, the regulator refused to grant Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica authorization for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. (ANI/Sputnik)

