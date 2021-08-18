New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Under India's BRICS Chairship, the BRICS Space Agencies Heads have signed an agreement on Wednesday for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing.

This comes after a videoconference meeting of the heads of BRICS space agencies was held today.

Also Read | Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Who Fled The Voluntary Country After Taliban Sweep, Now In Abu Dhabi, Says UAE Govt.

"Under India's BRICS Chairship, the BRICS Space Agencies Heads have signed an agreement for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing on August 18 in the presence of Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV&OIA) and India's BRICS Sherpa, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and other officials from respective external/foreign affairs Ministries," ISRO said in a statement.

This agreement enables building a virtual constellation of specified remote sensing satellites of BRICS space agencies and their respective ground stations will receive the data, the statement said.

Also Read | European Union, US Deeply Worried About Women and Girls’ Rights in Afghanistan.

This will contribute in strengthening multilateral cooperation among BRICS space agencies in meeting the challenges faced by mankind, such as global climate change, major disasters and environmental protection.

Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)/ Secretary, Department of Space; Zhang Kejian, Administrator, China National Space Administration (CNSA); Dr Val Munsami, Chief Executive Officer, South African National Space Agency (SANSA); Carlos Augusto Teixeira De Moura, President, Brazilian Space Agency (AEB); and Dr Dmitry Rogozin, Director General, State Space Corporation "Roscosmos" have signed this Agreement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)