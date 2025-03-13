Port Louis [Mauritius], March 13 (ANI): India and Mauritius celebrated their enduring friendship in a grand way at the 57th Mauritius National Day parade. The Indian Navy made an impressive appearance, with a marching contingent, a Navy band, and two MH-60R helicopters from INS Imphal.

The highlight of the event was the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest.

This participation showcases the strong bonds between India and Mauritius, rooted in their shared history and cultural ties. Their mutual commitment to SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) has reinforced these bonds, symbolizing a partnership that promotes progress and cooperation in the region.

The Indian Navy's INS Imphal played a significant role in the celebrations, demonstrating India's naval strength and strategic partnership with Mauritius. The warship was open for public tours, and its crew participated in training exchanges and cultural activities, further strengthening bilateral ties.

The INS Imphal arrived at Port Louis on March 10 to a warm welcome, marking her maiden visit to participate in the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations. As part of the celebrations, INS Imphal participated in the National Day Parade with a marching contingent, a naval band, and a flypast by an integral helicopter.

PM Modi was seen saluting the contingent as it passed by, bearing a placard with "India" written on it and holding a tricolor. The Indian Navy helicopter was seen flying past at the Mauritius National Day Parade as thousands looked on.

During her stay at Port Louis, the ship participated in several training and cultural exchanges, including cross-training visits, friendly sports fixtures, and community outreach activities.

These activities aim to strengthen bilateral ties and maritime security cooperation between the two countries. A joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance and exercise with MCGS ships is also planned.

Captain Kamal Kumar Choudhury said, "It is a matter of immense pride and honour for me and my crew to represent India at the 57th National Day celebration of the Republic of Mauritius. This is in keeping with a long-standing tradition of Indian warships and aircraft participating in these celebrations over the years...today's parade, we have a marching contingent, naval band and two helicopters who will be participating in the flypast...we are here from 10th to 14th March." (ANI)

