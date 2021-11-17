London, Nov 17 (PTI) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday resumed her usual in-person public duties after missing a war memorial ceremony on Sunday due to a sprained back.

The 95-year-old was pictured having a face-to-face discussion with General Sir Nick Carter, UK Chief of the Defence Staff, for a military audience at Windsor Castle's Oak Room without the aid of a walking stick.

"The Queen today received General Sir Nick Carter for an Audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

It marked the first time in nearly a month the Queen was carrying out a formal in-person engagement since she had been advised desk-based duties from her medical advisers earlier this month.

Before the meeting with Sir Nick, the Queen held an audience by video link with the Commanding Officers of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, Buckingham Palace said.

The Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in central London was due to be the first time the Queen was seen in public since taking time away from her duties for health reasons. But the palace issued a statement earlier that day to say she would miss the service with great regret, “having sprained her back”.

The monarch had been advised by doctors to rest until mid-November after she spent a night in hospital on 20 October for checks. However, she did undertake some light duties during that time, including meeting ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle.

Royal family members, including the Queen's sons Prince Charles and Prince Edward, have been stepping in for some of the royal duties. Charles' wife, Camilla – the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton – the Duchess of Cambridge have also been stepping in for public events in the absence of the Queen.

