New Delhi, November 17: The crackdown on cryptocurrencies and crypto mining is intensifying in China. The authorities termed crypto mining as an 'extremely harmful' practise as it risks the country measures and efforts to bring down the level of carbon emissions. Notably, the Chinese authorities and the People's Bank of China, in September, had said in statement that cryptocurrency-related business are illegal in the country. The agencies had also vowed to track down and stop illicit activities related to virtual currencies. Bitcoin Tumbles After China Central Bank Declares Bitcoin and Other Virtual Currencies Illegal.
