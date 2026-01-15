New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): On the occasion of the 78th Army Day, British High Commission on Thursday extended greetings and underlined how the two armies are working closely together- deepening cooperation and strengthening the India-UK strategic partnership.

"Greetings and best wishes to all ranks of @adgpi on Army Day. From peacekeeping operations to joint training and education, our two armies work closely together--deepening defence cooperation and strengthening the UK-India strategic partnership," Defence Advisor Commodore Chris Saunder, British High Commission said in a post on X.

Also Read | .

https://x.com/UKDefenceIndia/status/2011696877180522825

Earlier, Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar praised the Indian Army's bravery and reaffirmed cooperation between India and Israel on Thursday.

Also Read | 'H1B, Buy One Get One Free': Comedian Austin Nasso Trolls Donald Trump by 'Selling' H-1B Visas for USD 100,000 on Indian Streets (Watch Video).

In a post on X, he said that the partnership between the two countries focuses on counter-terrorism, technology, and innovation.

He said, "On Indian Army Day, I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. India and Israel's armed forces will continue working together to develop the capabilities to confront security threats. Our cooperation is built on trust, courage, and a shared commitment to safety and stability."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, also conveyed warm wishes to the ranks, veterans, and families of the Indian army.

"On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other dignitaries also attended the 78th Army Day celebrations held in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore, along with a large number of other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.

Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)