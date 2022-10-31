Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): The British Parliament on October 28 celebrated the 75th year of the signing of the Instrument of Accession by Maharaja Hari Singh, through which the erstwhile Princely state of Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India.

The commemoration of the historic day was organized by the Jammu Kashmir Study Centre UK, a think tank dedicated to the study of J-K, and the event was hosted by Conservative MP Bob Blackman, reported DailyExcelsior.COM.

The event focused on showcasing the region's current developments, including the positive changes seen since the abrogation of Article 370.

Investment projects worth Rs 10,000 crore are under execution in Jammu and Kashmir and proposals of around Rs 60,000 crore are being processed which reflects the successful campaign of the J-K government to attract investors to Jammu and Kashmir, as per an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations, J-K.

According to the official release, in Naya J&K, the investment ecosystem has changed a lot after the abrogation of Article 370, and thousands of budding entrepreneurs are setting up their own units and are emerging as role models.

The event saw a packed room with over 100 attendees comprising many local Councillors, community leaders, representatives of various organizations, members of the diaspora and friends of India.

Besides MP Bob Blackman, the event was attended by MP Theresa Villiers, Chipping Barnet, Virendra Sharma MP - Chair, APPG for India and Ovessa Iqbal, First Secretary, High Commission of India, reported DailyExcelsior.COM.

Bob Blackman, who chaired this informative seminar at the House of Commons, displayed his framed copy of the Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh, adding that it occupied a place of pride in his office.

He stated emphatically that it couldn't be clearer that the late Maharaja ceded the entirety of J-K to India and Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and has been since 1947, reported DailyExcelsior.COM.

He hoped that better sense prevails in Pakistan so that it ceases its illegal occupation of parts of J-K and the region gets re-united as that is what is legally and constitutionally correct.

MP Theresa Villiers expressed her desire to hear more about Jammu and Kashmir. MP Virendra Sharma stressed that leaders from across parties and community members must come together and counter the false narrative on J-K.

Ovessa Iqbal, First Secretary, High Commission of India, highlighted the strides being made by J&K and the fast-paced growth since the abrogation of Art 370 in all sectors and across the State, reported DailyExcelsior.COM.

There were video presentations by subject matter experts and stakeholders from across J-K, who included Alok Bansal, Director of India Foundation & Executive Director of South Asian Institute for Strategic Affairs; Col Ajay Kumar Raina, Utpal Koul and Prof Sajjad Raja, a native of District Bhimber, PoJK.

Sajjad Raja said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was facing the worst imaginable violation of basic human rights. He demanded reunification of J-K and called out for people to speak up and stand up against Pakistan and its illegal occupation of PoK, reported DailyExcelsior.COM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)