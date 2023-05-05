Kathmandu, May 5 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday said he was inspired by Lord Buddha to abandon the path of violence after waging a decade-long insurgency and adopted the peaceful path shown by him.

Addressing a special function on the occasion of Buddha Purnima organised at Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, Prachanda compared himself with Maurya King Ashoka, who renounced violence after embracing Buddhism.

Recalling Ashoka transforming himself by shunning the path of war and following the teachings of Buddha, Prachanda said the same is true with the Nepalese Maoists, which renounced armed struggle and adopted peaceful politics by signing theComprehensive Peace Agreement (in 2006).

It is estimated that the 10-year-long conflict (1996-2006) resulted in the death of over 17,000 people. The Maoist rebels started an armed agitation in 1996 to overthrow the monarchy in Nepal and establish a people's system.

Prachanda said his party abandoned the path of violence by signing the peace process as they are inspired by the teachings of Buddha.

“This has also proven that peace and revolution are complementary to each other," he remarked.

Nepal on Friday celebrated the 2567th Buddha Jayanti by organising various programmes.

The special programme organised at Lumbini saw Prachanda as the chief guest. Speaking at the programme the prime minister said that “the government is committed to resolving the instability and adverse economic situation currently in the country.”

“Buddha has inspired millions of people to move on the path of solidarity and communal harmony,” he said.

Prachanda said his government is committed to developing Lumbini as per the master plan envisioned four years ago and as per the concept of the Buddhist circuit, and promoting all the religious sites linked to the life of Buddha including Ramgram.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel, in a message, said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Nepal that the country is the birthplace of Buddha.

“The message of non-violence and peace propounded by Gautam Buddha- the apostle of global peace would inspire individuals, families, societies, countries and the world for all-round welfare and progress,” Paudel said.

In Kathmandu, thousands of people gathered at Swoyambhunath and Bouddhanath stupas early morning to pay homage to Buddha.

They lit oil lamps, garlanded the Buddha's idol, offered prayer at the Buddha stupa.

People also chanted devotional songs and played traditional musical instruments at different monasteries and bihars in and around Kathmandu on the occasion.

Various Buddhist organisations and voluntary groups organised health camps, and distributed drinking water, soft drinks and also kheer- a special kind of meal prepared by mixing rice, milk, sugar and dry fruits, to the devotees on the occasion.

