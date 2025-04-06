Anuradhapura [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Ven. K Medhankara Thero, a prominent Buddhist monk expressed his happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Sri Lanka's Anuradhapura, highlighting the 2,000 years historical connection between Anuradhapura and India.

Speaking to ANI, he said "Anuradhapura and our temple have been connected to India for over 2,000 years. Anuradhapura was the first capital of Sri Lanka...This is the second time PM Modi has come to Anuradhapura and we are very happy."

The monk also emphasized the spiritual significance of the Bodhi tree, saying, "To come here and take darshan of Bodhi and seek blessings, this does not come to everyone's mind. Those who have 'punya', only they think like this."

He added that PM Modi must have felt the spiritual strength of the Bodhi tree during his first visit, which prompted him to return .

"Coming to see Buddha is not a small thing. When he touched the Bodhi, he experienced that strength. When he came here for the first time, he must have felt that strength, that is why he came again for the second time," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, along with the Sri Lanka President, Anura Kumara Disanayaka, visited the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura and offered prayers at the revered Mahabodhi tree.

The tree is believed to have grown from the Bo sapling that was brought to Sri Lanka by Sangamitta Maha Theri from India in the 3rd Century BCE.

The temple stands as a testament to the strong civilizational linkages that form the foundation of the close India-Sri Lanka partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6, was a resounding success, marked by warm receptions and significant diplomatic engagements. Upon arrival in Colombo, PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome at the Independence Square by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, setting the tone for a packed diplomatic schedule.

This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Sri Lanka during his tenure in office. He last visited Sri Lanka in 2019, as you might recall. That was as a mark of solidarity after the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Colombo. (ANI)

