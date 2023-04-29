Tel Aviv [Israel], April 29 (ANI/TPS): The Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) will be given a formal welcome organized by the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (NVNA) of Varna. RSV 421 is scheduled to return from its voyage to Antarctica on May 2, the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute (BAI) said. The institute is headed by Prof. Christo Pimpirev who also heads Bulgarian Antarctic expeditions.

According to preliminary plans, RSV 421, which sailed on December 27 from Varna Marine Station, will dock there again at 10:00 am on May 2.

Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii is the first Bulgarian vessel to reach Livingston Island, BAI noted. It is part of the 31st Bulgarian Antarctic expedition, supplying construction materials for the new laboratory bloc to the St. Kliment Ohridski Bulgarian Antarctic base, as well as 50 tons of cargo to the Juan Carlos I and Gabriel de Castilla Spanish stations on Deception Island. The first Bulgarian research studies in the Southern Ocean were also conducted on board the RSV 421.

BTA's Daily News editor Konstantin Karagyozov is the only member of the media who is travelling on board the ship to Livingston Island and back and covered the Bulgarian expedition on site throughout its stay in Antarctica. (ANI/TPS)

