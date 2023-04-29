Mumbai, April 29: A so-called "time traveller" who claims to be from the year 2671 has claimed that hundreds and thousands of people will lose their loved ones when disaster strikes next month in May 2023. In his video, the "time traveller" claimed that disaster will strike next month and thousands of people will be forced to say "goodbye to their loved ones". The "time traveller" has been identified as Eno Alaric, who goes by username @theradianttimetraveller on TikTok.

As per a report in Daily Star, Eno Alaric, the time traveller has over 26,000 followers. He is known for sharing warnings about supposed events which will take place in the near future. While Alaric is now in the news for his predictions about disasters in May, in the past too, he issued warnings about twin planets with Earth and alien visitors among others. 'Time Traveller' Makes Chilling Prophecy in TikTok Video, Predicts Discovery of Mysterious Sea Creature in 2047.

In his latest claims, the "time traveller" has said that thousands of people will die in the catastrophic disaster which is likely to take place next month. The so-called time traveller has also claimed to have knowledge about future events which will take place in May and June 2023.

Sharing the video with his followers, Eno said, "ATTENTION! Many of you think I'm a fake time traveller, these are major events to come in each month of 2023." In his video, Alaric said that on May 15, a 750ft (228m) high tsunami will hit the US West Coast, mainly San Francisco. "It causes hundreds of billions in damages and thousands of families have to say bye to their loved ones," he added.

Besides, he also said that on May 30, over 150 sightings of UFOs will occur, all belonging to The Distants. He claimed that UFOs want to conquer the earth. Time traveller Alaric also stated that on June 12, a 9.5 magnitude earthquake will open a "5-mile deep and 1-mile wide trench" in San Andreas, California. Aliens Built Pyramids, US Government Will Concede This on Christmas 2022, Claims 'Time Traveller' in Latest TikTok Video.

Alaric said that the trench will release many kinds of extinct animals, including the Titanoboa, which he said that it is a snake that can grow up to 75 feet long. The time traveller also said that in June people will receive superpowers while a few people will fall from the sky as well. Many TikTok were left shocked after hearing Eno's warnings. One user said, "Thank you for sharing. I believe you friend," while others mocked him saying, "Lol for this guy and for those who believe in him."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2023 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).