Sofia (Bulgaria), Mar 18 (AP) Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was detained Thursday in a nationwide police operation following probes by the EU prosecutor's office.

The Interior Ministry said in a press release that Borissov has been taken in custody for 24 hours. It did not elaborate on the accusations against him.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 21 Killed, 25 Injured in Shelling of Merefa in Kharkiv Blast; ESA Suspends Russian-European Mars Mission Over Ukraine Invasion.

"A large-scale law enforcement operation is underway in connection with 120 cases of the European Public Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria," the press release said. (AP)

Also Read | CJI NV Ramana Discusses Expats' Issues in First Visit to UAE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)