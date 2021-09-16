Sofia [Bulgaria], September 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Thursday announced the composition of the new caretaker cabinet, with Prime Minister Stefan Yanev and most of the current cabinet members retaining their posts.

Yanev will head the interim government until Bulgaria holds its third parliamentary elections on November 14, following previous inconclusive votes in April and July.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: 6,34,000 Afghans Internally Displaced by Conflicts in 2021, Says UN.

The new government includes three new ministers. Valeri Belchev has taken the post of Minister of Finance, Daniela Vezieva has become Minister of Economy, and Hristo Aleksiev has been appointed Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications.

All other ministers, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoyev and Minister of Defence Georgi Panayotov, retained their portfolios.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: 3 Killed, 60 Injured After Quake of Magnitude 6.0 Hits Sichuan Province.

"The government uncovered a difficult legacy, shed light on numerous corruption schemes and curbed them, ended racketeering in business ... By your activities, you have returned part of the Bulgarians' trust in institutions ... I expect you, in addition to strengthening statehood, to organize fair elections," Radev said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

After the announcement of the composition of the new cabinet, the ministers were sworn in, marking the first time in the history of Bulgaria that one caretaker cabinet transferred power to another caretaker cabinet.

Earlier in September, the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Korneliya Ninova gave up her mandate to form a government. This was the third attempt to establish a new cabinet of ministers after the April and July parliamentary elections. According to the Bulgarian constitution, since all three attempts to form a government failed, the president formed a caretaker cabinet to prepare for new parliamentary elections. The country plans to hold parliamentary elections along with the presidential one on November 14. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)