Algiers [Algeria], December 7 (ANI/WAM): Fourteen people were killed, and 34 were injured when a passenger bus overturned on a national highway in southern Algeria.

The Civil Protection Service said the vehicle flipped onto its roof while travelling on the route linking Bechar and Tindouf.

Also Read | US Warns of China's 'Historic' Military Buildup, Signals Implications for India.

Rescue crews treated the wounded at the scene before transferring several in critical condition to a nearby hospital. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)