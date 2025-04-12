Balochistan [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): A wave of protest demonstrations and sit-ins is set to sweep across Balochistan on Sunday, April 13, as the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) called on supporters to mobilize against what it describes as a continued state crackdown on its central leadership.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "Protest demonstrations and sit-ins will be held across Balochistan on Sunday, April 13, against the arrest of the central leadership. All zones should prepare fully in this regard and continue the resistance in an organized and coordinated manner."

Also Read | England Shocker: NHS Nurse Injects Record Shop Owner With Lethal Paralytic Drug in Attempt To 'Play God' in Northallerton, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

The BYC, a prominent rights group in the region, issued a public statement on Friday, condemning the recent arrests of its top leaders and calling for "full preparation" by all organizational zones to sustain a unified and coordinated resistance effort.

The committee emphasized that these protests are part of a larger movement of popular resistance against state policies that it views as oppressive and undemocratic.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country.

BYC stated, "The state crackdown on the arrest and organization of the central leadership of the Baloch Unity Committee is still ongoing, however, despite all the state oppression and brutality, the leadership and workers of the BYC are steadfast in their principled stance, ideology and national goal. For the past twenty days, the entire Baloch nation has been protesting. In this difficult and critical time, the Baloch nation has set a wonderful example of unity and solidarity and is continuing to resist state oppression in a very organized manner."

The Baloch Unity Committee has firmly stated that the state's fascist tactics and use of force will not weaken the ideological commitment of its leadership and members. They emphasized that they would face this repression through mass resistance and remain confident that the strength of the people would ultimately overcome this oppressive system.

The region continues to struggle with a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, where some individuals are later released, while others endure extended imprisonment or fall prey to targeted acts of violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)