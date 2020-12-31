California [US], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Health officials in the US state of California have confirmed a first case of the new mutated coronavirus strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

"Just an hour or so ago we were informed that this new variant, this new strain has been identified here in the state of California, in southern California," Newsom said in a virtual discussion with top US health official Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.

Fauci said Californians should not feel odd about the discovery of the new strain and added that more cases are expected to be identified in other US states. Fauci also said US health officials still believe coronavirus vaccines will work against the new strain.

Health officials in the state of Colorado have confirmed one case of the new strain and suspect they have a second patient who likely is infected with the new strain as well.

Earlier in December, the UK authorities announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 per cent more transmissible. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic. (ANI/Sputnik)

