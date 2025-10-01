London [United Kingdom], October 1 (ANI): The Chairman of The Jammu and Kashmir National Alliance (JKNIA), Mahmood Kashmiri, has accused Pakistan of militarising Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), warning that Islamabad's actions are escalating tensions in the already fragile region.

He alleged that Pakistani armed forces had besieged the state, stationing troops at major entry points, while also distributing weapons to civilians, a move he described as a dangerous attempt to crush peaceful resistance.

According to Mahmood Kashmiri, weapon distribution has been reported in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot. He linked these actions to a violent episode in Muzaffarabad, where a "Muslim Conference goon," allegedly aided by police, killed two local soldiers and injured several others. Naming Muslim Conference leader Sardar Ateeq, he demanded his immediate arrest, holding him responsible for the bloodshed.

Mahmood Kashmiri insisted the movement in PoJK is a peaceful struggle for rights, rooted in law and dignity. "The people's strength is the greatest strength," he said, warning that no armed force could suppress the voices of the people. He cautioned that the responsibility for any violence arising from distributed arms would rest with Pakistan, not the PoJK government, which he described as aligned with Pakistan's interests.

Issuing an ultimatum to Islamabad, Mahmood Kashmiri demanded the withdrawal of Pakistani troops from PoJK to allow residents to live peacefully. He also appealed for an immediate halt to what he termed "plans of killing" peaceful citizens. "We are not ready to accept any type of hooliganism and mischief here at any cost," he stated, urging Pakistan to end its interference before it is too late.

He concluded with three clear demands: the removal of Pakistani armed forces from the region, the fulfilment of the people's rights movement, and the arrest of Sardar Ateeq. Mahmood Kashmiri warned that continued militarisation and civilian armament would deepen unrest and that the people's peaceful resistance could not be crushed by force. He called on Pakistan's institutions to act responsibly and engage in dialogue to de-escalate tensions immediately and restore peace.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's PoJK unit, Syed Zeeshan Haider hailed the protests in Muzaffarbad.

In a post on X, he said, "Muzaffarabad is once again ready for the grand hospitality of all convoys arriving from across Kashmir. The hospitality of the people of Muzaffarabad will also be written in golden letters of history. Long live the people of Muzaffarabad." (ANI)

