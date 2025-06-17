Alberta [Canada], June 17 (ANI): As the world's most influential leaders gather for the G7 Summit in Alberta, Rishi Singh, Honorary Director of the Kendriya Likhari Sabha (North America) has emphasised the importance of rekindling and strengthening ties between Canada and India during this pivotal global event.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Singh lauded the Canadian leadership under Prime Minister Mark Carney for hosting the prestigious summit in the picturesque Canadian spring. "All the G7 leaders will be present and will be discussing vital economic trends and other global issues that significantly impact the world scenario," he said.

Singh highlighted the key figures attending this year's summit beyond the core G7 nations. Among the invited global leaders are Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

The UAE President was also invited but could not attend. Additionally, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and World Bank President Ajay Banga are participating.

As a proud Canadian citizen of South Asian heritage and a keen observer of regional dynamics, Singh stressed that the summit offers a crucial opportunity for Canada and India to revive diplomatic engagement. "This G7 Summit gives both nations a platform to hold bilateral talks and create new thrusts towards diversifying supply chains -- an issue also highlighted by Prime Minister Carney," he said.

Singh called for greater collaboration in areas such as technology transfer, innovation, agricultural trade, human capital mobility, and investment. "India, with its youthful demographic and rapidly growing economy, presents a major opportunity for Canada. In turn, Canada must share its technological advancements to build long-term relations that extend beyond current leaderships," he said.

He envisioned a future built on "mutual economic resilience" and described the desired bilateral ties as an "ethical-economical friendship" that directly benefits the citizens of both countries.

"As we move into an era where resilient supply chains and collaborative innovation are key to global stability, Canada and India must come together not just as trade partners, but as allies with shared values and forward-looking visions," Singh concluded. "I sincerely welcome Prime Minister Modi to Canada and hope this summit serves as a turning point in Indo-Canadian relations."

The G7 Summit is expected to result in several global initiatives focused on economic cooperation, technological transformation, climate action, and geopolitical stability, with Indo-Canadian ties being a key area of interest. (ANI)

