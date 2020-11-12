Ottawa [Canada], November 12 (ANI): Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday condemned the recent disqualification of four Hong Kong opposition lawmakers.

Champagne stated that the Hong Kong government's decision was a further assault on Hong Kong's high degree of freedoms under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, reported Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, four Hong Kong opposition lawmakers were disqualified with immediate effect after the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) passed the resolution, South China Morning Post reported.

According to Sputnik, the United States, Canada, and other Western alliance partners have asserted that China is intent on stripping away Hong Kong's autonomy guaranteed by the Sino-British Joint Declaration following the enactment of China's national security law.

The US had said that sanctions will continue to be imposed on "those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom", according to an official statement issued by National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

Following the dismissal of lawmakers, all Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resigned together in the protest against China's top legislative body's resolution, which gives local authorities power to unseat politicians without having to go through the city's courts, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Democratic Party lawmaker Wu Chi-wai, convenor of the pro-democracy bloc slammed Beijing resolution as "ridiculous" and said the decision signaled Beijing complete abandonment of the Basic Law.

"Hong Kong, from today onward, can no longer tell the world that there is 'one country, two systems'," Wu said.

The lawmakers unseated on Wednesday were the Civic Party's Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok, alongside Kenneth Leung of the Professionals Guild, who were previously barred from running in the now-postponed Legislative Council elections, originally slated for September. (ANI)

