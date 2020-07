Toronto [Canada], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Newly-released data on COVID-19 cases in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec indicate that the total number of infections for the country has surpassed 114,000 cases.

On Monday, 119 new cases were reported in Ontario and 145 in Quebec, pushing Canada's tally to 114,175.

One new virus-related fatality in Ontario raised the country's toll to 8,891.

Laboratories across Canada have tested more than 3.8 million people as of July 26 and 99,355 -- or 87 per cent -- of infected individuals have recovered.

Despite a significant decline in cases since the peak of the pandemic in May, Canadian public health officials have expressed concern about the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Canada's weekly COVID-19 infection rate has increased by more than 78 per cent since early July, according to data provided by public health officials last week.

The country's Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam highlighted the growing number of cases among young Canadian adults under the age of 40, attributing to increasing attendance of social gatherings such as parties, nightclubs and bars.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, more than 16.3 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 650,000 have died, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre. (Sputnik/ANI)

