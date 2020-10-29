Ottawa [Canada], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada reported a total of 224,889 COVID-19 cases and 10,026 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to CTV.

The latest national-level data indicated a daily average of 2,743 new cases in the country, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday.

"Sadly, we are reporting over ten thousand deaths for the first time ... These cumulative numbers tell us about the overall burden of COVID-19 illness to date," Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said in a statement on Wednesday.

The number of people experiencing severe illness continues to increase. Provincial and territorial data, indicate that an average of 1,095 people with COVID-19 was being treated in Canadian hospitals each day during the most recent seven-day period, including 228 of whom were being treated in intensive care units, said Tam. During the same period, there was an average of 30 deaths reported daily.

On Wednesday, Out of 10 provinces in the country, Ontario reported 834 new cases and five new deaths and Quebec confirmed 929 more cases and 17 new deaths, followed by Manitoba with 170 cases, Saskatchewan 67 and New Brunswick three. (ANI/Xinhua)

