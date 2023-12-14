Mexico City, Dec 14 (AP) A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.

Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo did not give the man's name. They said the shooting occurred at a gym inside the mall. They said he had been convicted in Canada of gang-related offenses, including possession of illicit funds.

Also Read | US House Approves Impeachment Inquiry Against President Joe Biden As Republicans Rally Behind Investigation.

Jason Kung, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said the office was "aware of reports of the death of a Canadian citizen in Mexico," but “due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

It would not be the first time Canadians killed in the area were later found to have criminal backgrounds.

Also Read | US: Lawsuit Alleges Former Harvard Medical School Professor Merle Berger Used Own Sperm to Secretly Impregnate Patient.

In January 2022, two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — were killed at a nearby resort in Playa del Carmen, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)