Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): A car bomb attack targeted an Afghan National base in Kandahar province on Saturday.

TOLO news cited security sources to report the attack that targeted an Afghan National Army base in Maiwand district, Kandahar province.

Casualties are feared in the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

