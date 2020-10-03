Washington, October 3: Confusion erupted over the health of United States President Donald Trump as a top White House source with knowledge of the matter contradicted the statement issued by the official doctor. According to the source, Trump's condition is "very concerning" and the next 48 hours are quite "critical". Trump Health Update: President 'Doing Very Well, No Fever for 24 Hours', Says White House Physician Dr Sean Conley.

The statement was anonymously released by the White House minutes after Dr Sean Conley, who is the official physician of Trump, addressed a press conference to allay apprehensions over the President's health.

"At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. Thursday, he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving," Dr Conley was reported as saying.

Update by AFP

The statement issued by the White Source reads as follows: "The President’s vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

More reports emerged to cast doubt on the official narrative, with a source privy to the matter informing news agency Associated Press that the President was "administered with supplemental oxygen" before being taken to Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday.

Notably, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were reported to have tested positive on Thursday. As per the White House statement, they underwent the tests after Hope Hicks, an advisor of the President, tested positive days after sharing the same flight with Trump on his way to Ohio for the first presidential debate.

