Beijing [China], September 25 (ANI): Two recent incidents involving the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in New Zealand have sparked warnings from experts, who say Pacific nations, including Australia, must remain on guard against Beijing's growing influence, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, Chinese diplomats this month sought to pressure Victoria University of Wellington into halting a Taiwan-related academic event co-organised with the Australian National University. Despite Beijing's attempts, the university upheld its commitment to academic freedom and went ahead with the program.

The Chinese Embassy in Wellington filed a formal protest, claiming Chinese citizens had been "harassed and interrogated" by airport security, who allegedly demanded access to their electronic devices. In response, New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade stated that all passengers must comply with border and security rules applied uniformly, without discrimination. These points were conveyed directly to Chinese officials.

David Yeau-Tarn Lee, adjunct professor at National Chengchi University in Taiwan, said these incidents reflect New Zealand's growing realisation of the CCP's ambitions, particularly after Beijing's recent military parade. Lee emphasised that New Zealand is aligning more closely with democratic nations to defend sovereignty, the rule of law, and freedom of speech.

Lee, who previously served as director of Taiwan's Graduate Institute of National Development, said New Zealand's tougher posture toward Beijing was influenced by shifts in global politics since Donald Trump's presidency, which encouraged democracies to resist authoritarian expansion. He described New Zealand as having "finally awakened" to CCP infiltration and subversion, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

The professor further cautioned that many left-leaning governments mistakenly equate the CCP with their own socialist traditions. In reality, he argued, China operates under a "party-state capitalist oligarchy" masked as socialism, supported by digital surveillance, repression, and exploitation.

Lee urged governments, especially Labour administrations, to recognise this distinction and uphold core democratic values, as cited by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

