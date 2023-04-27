Dubai [UAE], April 26 (ANI/WAM): The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) and Emaar Foundation signed today an MoU aims at providing support to eligible citizens registered with CDA to move from temporary housing to permanent housing, which contributes to supporting their family stability.

The MoU comes in line with the "Bayti" initiative, which aims to reduce the financial burden and provide permanent housing for Dubai citizens who are eligible for financial benefits.The MoU was signed by Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA, and Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Chairman of Emaar Foundation.

According to the MoU, Emaar Foundation contributes to supporting the agreed goals with AED 15 Million, which will be used to provide permanent housing, with the aim of easing the financial and psychological burden on deserving families.

The additional costs of construction and furnishing will be reduced from the shoulders of the beneficiaries of the initiative, which contributes to improving the quality of their lives, consolidating family and community stability, and providing a decent life for the citizens of Dubai.

The two parties will work together to strengthen their partnership, promote citizens' happiness, improve the life quality of the beneficiaries registered with CDA, and achieve permanent housing stability for those families.

Hessa Buhumaid stated that this agreement reaffirms the significance of the private sector's role in supporting social development plans and strengthening social solidarity ties between community segments, thereby enhancing the stability and happiness of community members and contributing to the emirate's expanding prosperity.

She said: "We are happy to collaborate with a leading institution that has established a global position as developers of prime integrated residential projects and to benefit from their expertise in order to provide suitable housing for CDA beneficiaries. We expect that this collaboration will have a significant impact on the life quality of the beneficiaries and provide them with the necessary residential stability."

Ahmed Al Matrooshi said: "This agreement demonstrates Emaar Foundation's commitment to its responsibility towards community members and its eagerness to support deserving families most efficiently, based on careful case studies. Our collaboration with the CDA provides a clear picture of the needs and requirements of the beneficiaries, ensuring that assistance is provided in the right place." (ANI/WAM)

