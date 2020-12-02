New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): While countries are struggling to rein in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, certain countries have seized the opportunity to extend their influence militarily, economically and politically which does not augur well for the international community, the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Lieutenant General SK Saini said on Wednesday.

The VCOAS was addressing the participants of National Defence College in Bangladesh on 'Security Challenges Post Covid-19 Pandemic', via a virtual platform.

The address covered the impact of Covid-19 on the emerging world and focused on its impact on the military, the security challenges and his views on ways and means to tackle them.

While speaking on the impact of the pandemic virus, Saini said: "The strategic security of most nations have been impacted due to reduction in funds for military capability and projects since vast sums of money have been diverted for urgent health requirements."

The Vice Chief of Army Staff further spoke on the Covid-19 impact on force readiness, training, operational logistics and HR issues, highlighting that force sustainment is a challenge due to delays in delivery schedules owing to production halts and workforce disruptions.

In his suggestions for the post-Covid era to the future senior military leadership attending the address, Saini emphasised that the militaries of the region must evolve a defence cooperation plan since they will become the first responders during health disasters. He also called for technology-enabled solutions for integrated identification, control and management of such threats.

He also stressed on the need to re-invigorate the defence industrial base to meet sustainment and modernisation needs and to focus on force preservation and readiness by giving a fresh impetus to health security.

The use of technology in training, development of digital communication and sharing of best practices among militaries must be the focus to tackle Covid-19 challenges, he added.

According to a press release, this talk by VCOAS is a significant step in enhancing defence cooperation with Bangladesh which has remained a priority for the Indian Army given the historic, cultural and military affinity between the two nations.

Lieutenant General Saini had attended the National Defence College in Bangladesh in 2011. (ANI)

