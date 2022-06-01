New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): At a special screening of the film 'Samrat Prithviraj' in New Delhi this evening, Home Minister Amit Shah heaped lavish praise on the cast and crew of the period drama. He said that as a student of history, he not only enjoyed watching the film which depicted India's cultural wars but also got seeped in its significance on Indians.

Amit Shah said that it was after 13 years that he was watching a film in the theatre with his family. There was an appreciable round of applause for his reference to his family which was seated in the last row with the cast and crew of the film.

Amit Shah said that the film truly depicted the Indian culture of respecting women and empowering them. The film made a very strong statement about the political power and freedom of choice that women enjoyed in the medieval ages.

At the end of his speech, Amit Shah began walking towards the exit but his wife Sonal remained standing where she was, unsure of where she was supposed to go. And then, in his characteristic booming voice, he said, "Chaliye Hukum", similar to how the characters in the film addressed each other. Sonal blushed a deep pink when there was a roar of laughter in the audience. Son Jay Shah escorted her to Amit Shah and they left the Chanakya film hall, after probably their first film as a family in the capital. (ANI)

