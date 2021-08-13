Tokyo [Japan], August 13 (ANI): Ishigaki Island is a popular tourist attraction in Japan. Water buffalos are the main method of transportation for crossing shallow strait areas between small islands.

All thanks to the preservation of this traditional way of transportation, the island has become a famous destination for many foreign tourists who want to ride the last historical carriages used daily in Japan.

Also Read | Greek Wildfires Biggest Ecological Disaster of Last Few Decades, Says PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

There are twenty rickshaw drivers working on this route that has been operating for over seventy years.

Carts take passengers across the strait between the main island of Iriomote and Yobojima which was once inhabited by local villagers but it is now a tourist destination for school students from the neighboring area and foreign tourists.

Also Read | Italy Wildfire: 3 Dead, Grotteria Mayor Announces Alert in Town.

"It all began with one water buffalo, then people started telling and teaching each other how to use water buffalo, so Iriomote residents started this business with the first cart," said Une, a cart driver.

Sea tides change according to the time of the day-- high tide in the morning and low tide during the afternoon leaves the island sand waterlogged thus it is difficult to drive on using cars, so a cart pulled by water buffalo is the best solution.

Residents say they brought the first water buffalo from Taiwan which is only two hundred kilometers from the island, eighty years ago.

And despite technological development achieved by Japan during the past decades, residents of some islands that use water pull carts refuse to pave their roads because it will not be comfortable for the water buffalo hooves.

"Okinawa Island is famous for Sanshin and water buffalos so I decided to come here to work in this special place as a cart driver," said Harumi, cart driver.

The uniqueness does not stop at the cart pulled by water buffalo, as their driver doubles as a musician to entertain passengers.

The journey takes only about ten minutes between Yobujima Island to the mainland, during which time the cart drivers sing and play the shamisen.

The image of a water buffalo cart has been associated with these islands and it has become an icon for the region. Tourists from all over the world are eager to visit this unique attraction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)