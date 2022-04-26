London, Apr 26 (PTI) Prodapt, a Chennai-headquartered global consulting, technology and managed services provider, on Tuesday announced that it plans to double its investment in the UK market to GBP 100 million.

The investment commitment is the result of a strong growth opportunity that Prodapt sees in the UK's technology sector, the company said. The move has been welcomed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in India for a two-day visit last week.

“Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries," said Johnson.

"I'm very pleased that Prodapt has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector, and driving economic growth,” he said.

Prodapt highlights its singular focus on the so-called connectedness industry, with an aim to accelerate digital transformation for its clients, using technologies like 5G, cloud, SDN/NFV, edge computing, IoT, and AI/ML. Prodapt says its customers in the UK and worldwide include leading telecom operators, digital multi-service providers (D/MSPs), and high technology companies.

“As the UK has become a hub for technology and innovation in the Connectedness industry, it is natural to scale up our investment and commitment in the UK region,” said Vedant Jhaver, Chairman and CEO, Prodapt.

“With this renewed vigour, Prodapt continues to be a preferred digital transformation partner to the enablers of the hyper-connected world,” he said.

Prodapt plans to invest GBP 100 million over the coming years in the UK, expected to create over 500 jobs. Earlier this year, the Indian firm had established a new office in London as part of its global growth strategy. Besides the UK, the company has offices across India, North America, Europe, Latam, and Africa.

Prodapt is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, the Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across over 64 locations globally.

