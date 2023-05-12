Chicago (Illinois) [US], May 12 (ANI): A woman in Chicago has been arrested and charged for a series of baseball bat attacks, according to ABC7 Chicago.

The attacker has been identified as Denise Solorzano and has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, four counts of aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon and one count of felony aggravated assault.

Her bond was set at USD 800,000, USD 100,000 for each victim she is accused of assaulting.

In the court, the prosecutors said that Solorzano asked the victims either "What would you do if I hit you with this bat?" or "What would you do if I punch you in the face?"

Solorzano must post 10 per cent of the bail amount to get out of jail on electronic monitoring while her case is pending, Chicago public safety and crime news reported.

Police said Solorzano attacked a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman with a baseball bat at about 11:27 am in the 4500-block of North Mozart Street and then minutes later attacked a 34-year-old woman with a bat in the 3000-block of West Cullorn Avenue, reported ABC7 Chicago.

Shannon Condon said she was working at home at the time of the attack on Mozart Street. She said she saw two women with a stroller when a white car pulled up and a woman got out holding a baseball bat.

"And she walked toward the two women with the baby, I thought she must know them or something, or maybe she was playing a joke on them, and then I saw the woman with the bat start hitting the ladies over and over again, and the ladies were screaming," Condon said.

Taking to Twitter, 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner said, "There have been numerous random bat attacks by someone in a white sedan around the Ravenswood Manor/Albany Park area. Victims include a woman walking a dog and a woman with a baby."

"The attacks are reportedly unprovoked and random. None of the victims claim to know the offender. The sedan has been described as either a white Nissan or a white Hyundai with tints. This is a video of one of the attacks," it added.

Solorzano is due back in court on May 17, according to ABC7 Chicago. (ANI)

