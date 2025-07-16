Peshawar, Jul 16 (PTI) A child was killed and another seriously injured in a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan in cross-border shelling from Afghanistan on Wednesday, police sources said here.

Intense cross-border firing between Afghan-based elements and Pakistani forces has been going on since morning in the Zakha Khel Bazaar area, about 40-odd kilometres from here, along the Afghanistan border in the province, sources said.

A mortar shell fired from across the Afghan border struck the residence of Haji Daryab in the Waragha Shankhel village in Khyber district, resulting in the death of the child and leaving another seriously injured, both approximately seven to eight-year-olds, police sources added.

Security forces were on high alert in the region as the situation remained tense.

