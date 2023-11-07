New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Chile became the new entrant in the International Solar Alliance becoming its 95th member, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday.

Chile was handed over the ISA instrument during the meeting of Chilean Ambassador Juan Angulo and the Ministry of External Affairs, Joint Secretary (Economic Diplomacy) Abhishek Singh.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: No Victory for Israel if Hostages Aren’t Brought Back, Say Family Members of Missing Persons.

"Chile handed over the Instrument of @isolaralliance. Ratification during the meeting of Ambassador Juan Angulo of Chile with JS (Economic Diplomacy) Abhishek Singh in New Delhi today," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1721492251614867913?s=20

Also Read | Donald Trump Tax Fraud Trial: Former US President To Testify in Fraud Case, Terms Earlier Rulings As 'Corporate Death Penalty'.

The ISA is an alliance of more than 120 signatory countries that aims to reduce the dependence on non-renewable sources of energy like fossil fuels.

It was conceived as a joint effort by India and France. Currently, 116 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement,

"The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries," the ISA website reads.

Meanwhile, the sixth assembly of the International Solar Alliance was hosted at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on October 31.

The event was presided over by the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh in his capacity as the President of the ISA Assembly.

The ministers from 20 countries and delegates from across 116 Member and Signatory countries participated in the Assembly and multiple projects were inaugurated during the event.

Earlier in October, ISA Director General Ajay Mathur said that the investment in solar is expected to be 380 billion dollars this year as last year witnessed an investment of 310 billion. He also said that the ISA is supporting the growth of 9.5 GW of solar energy in projects across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)