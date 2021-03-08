Santiago [Chile], March 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile announced on Sunday the third consecutive day of more than 5,000 daily cases of COVID-19, with 5,280 cases, bringing the total to 855,785, the Ministry of Health reported.

The ministry also reported another 69 deaths, bringing the death toll to 21,077, and said that 28,557 people are currently in the active stage of the disease.

The number of active cases in the South American country has increased to the levels seen in July of last year during a peak in infections.

Cases rose after the end of the summer holidays in the southern hemisphere, between December and February, a period in which millions of people travelled inside and outside the country, and then returned to resume work and face-to-face classes.

Chilean Minister of Health Enrique Paris called on citizens to continue self-care measures and testing as there may be a possible "third wave" of infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

