Beijing, Jan 30 (AP) China's government on Monday criticised US controls on technology exports as a trade violation, after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing's access to materials to make advanced processor chips they say can be used in weapons.

The Foreign Ministry didn't mention the latest development but accused Washington of abusing export controls and organizing other governments to “maintain its hegemony” and contain China.

Also Read | @DrTedros @GlobalGoalsUN @UN @UNEP @MedsPatentPool @ACTAccelerator @MinofHealthUG @pahowho … – Latest Tweet by World Health Organization.

The United States is trying to block China from acquiring the most powerful processor chips and technology that would help its fledgling industry develop the ability to make them.

Washington says they can be used to make weapons and to facilitate the ruling Communist Party's surveillance and human rights abuses.

Also Read | Eastern Brown Snake, Considered One of the Most Venomous Snakes in World, Bites and Kills Man in Australia's Queensland: Report.

“This seriously violates market principles and international trade order,” said a ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning. She said it “undermines the stability of global industrial and supply chains.”

A person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Sunday that Japan and the Netherlands, important suppliers of technology and raw materials to make chips, agreed to join in US controls.

Mao gave no indication how Beijing might respond to tighter export controls.

The Communist Party has invested billions of dollars to develop its own chip industry, but its vendors still need foreign manufacturing equipment, raw materials and other technology.

Industry experts say Chinese producers are improving but cannot make chips required for the most advanced smartphones and other products. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)