Sydney, January 30: Australia, fondly called the 'land Down Under', habitats some of the most dangerous animals. They say everything is trying to kill you in Australia, and it is quite true. A man on Saturday died in front of his wife after being bitten by one of the world's most venomous snakes in Queensland, Australia. The tragic incident occurred at Lockyer Valley, some 65 miles west of Brisbane. Helicopter Collision Video: Horrific Moments When Two Helicopters Headed for Crash in Australia's Main Beach Caught on Camera.

According to the reports, the deceased, aged in his 60s, had two kids. The serpent, suspected to be an Eastern Brown Snake, bit the man on his hand. However, the snake species is yet to be confirmed following a toxicology report. Courier Mail reported that the man's neighbour, Michelle Vedredi, received a number of calls from friends and family after the incident. Vedredi told the media outlet, "They were asking if I was okay because the helicopter had been and there were four ambulances and cop cars," Vedredi said. "Someone told me they could hear his wife screaming through the fence for help before ambulances got there." Selfie With Snake Turns Fatal! Andhra Pradesh Youth Dies of Snake Bite While Trying to Put Serpent Around His Neck.

She further said that she had seen the serpent species in her garden just before a few days. According to the neighbour, the man owned pythons before so knew how to handle snakes. According to snake experts, October to March is the peak season for snakes in Queensland.

