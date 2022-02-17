Beijing [China] February 17 (ANI): China has backed Myanmar's military regime while also keeping in touch with the National Unity Government (NUG), a pro-democracy group set up by previously elected and now-ousted lawmakers, said a media report.

China is doubling down on its backing of Myanmar's military regime one year after the military takeover, despite widespread and sustained opposition to the generals in the country, Nikkei Asia reported.

It further reported that for months, China has recognized the authority of the military-established State Administration Council (SAC) while sidelining the NUG.According to a Japanese financial newspaper, China has kept its options open by backing calls for dialogue between the military and the ousted National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, who is under arrest. China has also maintained its long-standing ties with some of the ethnic armed organizations historically opposed to the military.

The National Unity Government was set up by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power and detained civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1 last year, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

Since March 2021, Chinese projects have been targeted by protesters and People's Defense Forces -- both highly decentralized groups of Myanmar resistance fighters -- and have suffered tens of millions of dollars in damages to cover enhanced security costs, insurance, pipeline repairs and compensation to the families of killed guards, Nikkei Asia reproted citing the United States Institute of Peace. (ANI)

